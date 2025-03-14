Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,565 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

