Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,148 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Magnite by 446.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Magnite has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.