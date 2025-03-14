Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for HST Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

