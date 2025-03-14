What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for EVE Q1 Earnings?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for EVE in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EVE’s FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVEX. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

EVE Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EVE by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EVE by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in EVE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $53,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

