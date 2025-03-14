Vestcor Inc Buys 642 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.1 %

ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

