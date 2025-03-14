William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for Agenus Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Agenus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGEN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Agenus Price Performance

Agenus stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.23. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

