What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CRBP Q1 Earnings?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 56,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 91,205 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

