Barrington Research Weighs in on BBSI Q1 Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

