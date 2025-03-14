ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $809.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

