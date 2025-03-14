Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £247 ($319.95) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the company’s previous close.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £179.60 ($232.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £211.45 and its 200 day moving average is £197.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £122.50 ($158.68) and a 52-week high of £237 ($306.99).

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £198.30 ($256.87), for a total transaction of £32,917.80 ($42,639.64). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

