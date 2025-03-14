Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $134,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $312.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.88 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

