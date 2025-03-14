SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th.
SKS Technologies Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.
SKS Technologies Group Company Profile
