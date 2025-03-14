YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 55.7% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QDTY opened at $44.31 on Friday. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $52.55.
About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.