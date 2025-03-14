Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE ODC opened at $47.59 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

