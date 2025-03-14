CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.68 million. CI&T updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

CI&T Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

