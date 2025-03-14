Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

