Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Issues Earnings Results

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.08. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on BNTGY. Barclays raised Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
