SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28, Zacks reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million.

SenesTech Stock Up 4.3 %

SNES opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

