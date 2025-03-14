iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 447,116 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 320,918 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

