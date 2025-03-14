Acme United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Acme United has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

