VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 14.7% – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 266,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 294,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
