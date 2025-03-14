Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,403 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.04 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

