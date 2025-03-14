Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 226,277 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

