Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $185,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $185,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,235. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,840. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,105. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

