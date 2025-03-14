Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:EGO opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.