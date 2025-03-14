Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 153,055 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of LiveRamp worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after acquiring an additional 916,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Trading Down 4.0 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,553.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

