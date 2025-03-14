Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
