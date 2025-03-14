Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3,160.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,609 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

