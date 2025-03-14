Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 140,135 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.73% of Radware worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 78.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radware by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $881.48 million, a PE ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.95. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

