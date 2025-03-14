Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3,157.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This trade represents a 41.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GL opened at $121.92 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.