Calvin John Bast Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$313,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

CNQ opened at C$41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.60.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.