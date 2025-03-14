Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded by Cormark to Strong-Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.04.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 8.1 %

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

TSE:BIR opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.52. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.63%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.