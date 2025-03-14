Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 10,558 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

