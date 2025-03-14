Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

