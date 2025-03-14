William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

