Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

PAHC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 145,359 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

