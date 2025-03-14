Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of ZVRA Q1 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

