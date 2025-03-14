Q1 EPS Estimate for United Airlines Increased by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 91.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

