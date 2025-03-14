FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Quarterhill Issued By Cormark

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quarterhill in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Quarterhill’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

