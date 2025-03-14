Brokers Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:ZLDPF FY2025 Earnings

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.26). William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 38.9 %

ZLDPF stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a current ratio of 35.49. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $141.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.11 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,725.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

