Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SGC Earnings

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

