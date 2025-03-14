Q1 EPS Estimate for Motorola Solutions Reduced by Analyst

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.90 and its 200 day moving average is $460.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

