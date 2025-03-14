National Bank Financial Comments on CVE:BLN Q3 Earnings

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92.

