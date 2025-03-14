Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,290,000. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.