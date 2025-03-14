IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,051,000 after buying an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $406.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

