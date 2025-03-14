AGF Management Ltd. Sells 7,486 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.