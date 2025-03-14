Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 158 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hess were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 134.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10,367.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 324.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.3 %

Hess stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

