Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

