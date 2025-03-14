Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Concentrix by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

