Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.